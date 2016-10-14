Rosler’s mixed emotions for Conor

Uwe Rosler had mixed emotions on Fleetwood right-back Conor McLaughlin’s omission from the Northern Ireland team to face Germany on Tuesday.

McLaughlin started last Saturday’s World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, which the hosts won 4-0 in Belfast, but was dropped three days later as national team boss Michael O’Neill opted for three centre-halves and wing-backs to try to nullify the German threat.

Northern Ireland lost 2-0 and Rosler says he felt for McLaughlin missing out on a chance to test himself against the world champions.

But from a selfish perspective, Town’s German manager is pleased his right-back was able to rest ahead of tomorrow’s League One game against Peterborough.

Rosler said: “Conor came back on Thursday, and it was a bonus that he could go straight back into training and did not need another recovery day. I think we are as prepared as we can be for Peterborough.

“I feel for Conor because a highlight for any player is to play against the world champions, but selfishly think it was good that Conor saved his legs for us.

“We have a hard programme coming up and you need every drop in the tank.

“I think Conor has established himself in a very good Northern Ireland side.

“Their manager knows exactly what Conor does and what he can give, and I’m delighted he is a permanent member of that squad.

“I think he would have done very well (against Germany).

“There are a lot of good right- backs in this league with different qualities – more conservative, defensive qualities and attacking qualities.

“I think Conor is a mix of everything because he can attack and defend.

“He is certainly one to watch.”