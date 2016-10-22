Rosler’s life on the edge at Fleetwood Town

Head coach Uwe Rosler admits every Fleetwood game in League One is “on the edge” and he expects more of the same at Millwall today.

Town head to south London in fine form, having collected seven points from their last three games, but Rosler says it is vital to remain realistic.

He said: “Most of the teams in our league who are a similar size (to Fleetwood) and have a similar budget are all looking for the same things: continuity, consistency, less mistakes under pressure, a run of form and building confidence.

“That is what we are looking for but we need to be realistic, and to be fair I think at this club people are realistic.

“We did not lose sleep when we were third in the league and now we are not losing sleep after we have lost a few . We can also handle two wins in a row and seven points out of nine.

“We know every game is on the edge and we need to make sure we are winning more than we are not winning.”

Young gun Jack Sowerby, who scored on his full debut against Peterborough and teed-up Conor McLaughlin’s winner at Chesterfield, faces the prospect of a third match in eight days today.

Rosler said: “We have taken certain things on board and Jack Sowerby came in and added that goal threat to us. It is no coincidence he was involved in the goals.

“He scored one and made one, so we will see how he copes. He has not played three games in a week at that level.

“It is a big ask for Jack but he is looking good.

“If he gives me the right arguments in training I will play him again.

“Against Chesterfield we had the best physical stats in the whole season, so the team put a real shift in.”