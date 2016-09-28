Rosler’s Fleetwood out-boxed again

Uwe Rosler says Town are making too many mistakes in both boxes as they slipped to their third defeat in a row at Bradford City.

After a 2-1 defeat at Rochdale and a 4-1 loss at home to MK Dons, Town were hoping to stop the rot at Valley Parade.

And after taking the lead through a fine 34th-minute Bobby Grant goal, they looked to be turning the corner. But Town switched off in the final minute of first half injury-time.

Nobody tracked the run of substitute Billy Clarke in the box and he pulled the ball back for Filipe Morais to pull the trigger.

It was a sucker punch and then Town gave away their third penalty in the space of four days as Eggert Jonsson needlessly tugged Timothee Dieng back in the box and Clarke stepped up to fire in the winner in the 62nd minute.

It left Rosler calling on his men to be more ruthless in the penalty boxes.

He said: “We are making too many mistakes in both boxes.

“In-between the boxes we are looking very good. We get compliments after each game but in the boxes we need to score worldie goals. We don’t get the scrappy ones.

“We don’t get the set-piece ones we have worked on.

“And in our own box we are not defending ruthlessly, so we need to learn.

“This group of players need to be ruthless in this league to develop a winning mentality.

“It does not count what you show between the boxes in the middle of the pitch because you don’t get paid (for that). You only get paid for what you do in both boxes.”

