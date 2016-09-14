Rosler’s first rule: Fleetwood must be hard to beat

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says he is building his team to be difficult to beat.

It is clearly working as Rosler’s men have lost only one of their opening seven League One games and that was against table-topping Bolton.

As they prepare to visit Rochdale on Saturday, fourth-placed Town are unbeaten in their three games.

While Rosler saw improvements in his side’s passing and creativity in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Charlton, he stressed the need to kill off games.

Town led twice, for the first time after just four minutes, but both times Charlton hit back to cancel out Chris Long and David Ball’s goals.

Rosler said: “When you start in a football club you have to build, and we have started to build to become very difficult to beat.

“The longer you are there you have to try to improve without losing what made you good.

“I think Saturday was an improvement in how we passed the ball with purpose and passed the ball between the lines.

“How creative we were with the ball, how we built it up from the back – that was a big improvement but we could not get the goal that would have been the killer.”

Rosler believes that keeping their unbeaten run going will become more difficult.

He explained: “I think we have to be mentally strong to keep on winning games because we have already proved that we can win games.

“When you have a run and the longer the run goes, the more difficult it gets because people take you more seriously.”

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan picked up a knock against Charlton and is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Spotland.

Michael Duckworth missed the Charlton game due to illness, with Conor McLaughlin returning at right-back after international duty with Northern Ireland.

On-loan Huddersfield midfielder Kyle Dempsey made his first League start for the club to leave Rosler happy with his squad.

The head coach said: “Duckworth was sick. It was a knock first and then he was sick – nothing to worry about.

“I think you need a spell of time going through different scenarios before you can really say what you have already and what you need to improve on.

“I am very happy with the squad. They give me everything.”