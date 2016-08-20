Rosler’s ‘eyes and ears open’ for more Fleetwood signings

Martyn Woolford yesterday became Rosler’s third signing for Town, following loan deals for Burnley’s Chris Long and Manchester City youngster George Glendon, but the head coach says Town will only swoop if a player they require becomes available.

Rosler said: “It is not about numbers – it is about what we need and what is available in our budget.

“We are no different to any other club. We have our eyes and ears wide open and in the next two weeks players will become available

“When you see how we play, you can see where we might want to do something. But at this moment the team is functioning very well.

“We are not having any injuries, so lets go from there.”

Rosler was pleased with Long’s debut in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Oxford and the Town boss hopes for more of the same in today’s historic first meeting with Bolton.

“Chris is a top striker – movement, fast, always looking for goals,” he said.

“He also works off the ball for the team and he has a very good mentality.

“You could see the boy had grown up at Everton.

“I like the Everton boys. They have a good work ethic installed into them and I think Chris will be a massive addition for us.”