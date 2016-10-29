Rosler remains patient with Town summer signing

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says the club will not rush striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s return to first team action.

Rosler is still targeting the Checkatrade Trophy clash at Carlisle on November 9 to start the striker – but hinted he may make an appearance on the bench before then.

Summer signing Amadi-Holloway’s only start and goal came in Town’s defeat to Leeds United back in August.

After coming off the bench in Town’s 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers he picked up a hamstring injury and has been out of action ever since.

The forward scored on his return to competitive action in the development squad’s 3-1 win against Port Vale on Tuesday.

But Rosler says the forward’s recovery is being managed by the club to ensure he does not pull up again.

He said: “We need to see were he is. He played 60 minutes for the first time on Tuesday.

“I think he needs more training to be in a position to challenge for a starting spot.

“He might be on the bench, I think we did that when we came in the summer.

“Because I didn’t know the player I tried him out against Leeds and he did well in that game but from then onwards we never really gave him the time to catch up on his fitness issues.

“People maybe think ‘why is he not on the bench or why is he not starting games?’ There is a reason why.

“It is because we want to give the boy the best chance by himself to be successful and to have the best chance you need to be fit for 90 minutes.

“Through the training and the drills and the match minutes we are giving him some players will respond to those differently than others.”