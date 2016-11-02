Rosler reflects on Town’s errors

Uwe Rosler says two mistakes cost Town as they let a one-goal lead slip at Bristol Rovers but refused to blame any of his players for the 2-1 defeat.

Town went a goal up in the fourth minute after Ash Hunter rifled in his sixth of the campaign.

But after absorbing the hosts’ pressure Town were undone on their left flank as Daniel Leadbitter whipped in a cross from the right for the unmarked Matty Taylor to head home in the 61st minute.

And Cristian Montano also broke in on the right as keeper Chris Neal got something on his 73rd minute effort but it still crept over the line.

Rosler said: “I have to give credit to the opposition.

“We started the first half very well, finished the first half very well. In between Bristol Rovers took over, had a few chances, not a massive amount but a few.

“Second half there was nothing in the game.

“We did not create enough but neither did they.

“We made two mistakes (for the goals).

“The first one was a big mistake but I am not blaming anyone, I think we gave everything what we had in the tank.

“It is a difficult place to go - a lot of managers will tell you that and I think some of the decisions - not key decisions - but decisions to keep the crowd going and the momentum going influenced the atmosphere and credit to Bristol Rovers, they created that atmosphere here with promotion and they have had a good start.

“They are adding players from clubs like Chelsea and you see the quality they have added to the squad, it is difficult, 10,000 creating that good atmosphere and some of the decisions helped them to create the momentum but in the end we could have easily drawn the game but I am not too disappointed because my players gave it all.

“We knew they would have the majority of possession.

“We knew that from before but I think they really struggled in the first 15 minutes with us and we passed ourselves out of it with good combination football.

“In the middle of the first half they took us over, they pushed us back but I think we passed ourselves out of it with good combination football.

“I think our two centre-halves were outstanding.

“We struggled a bit in the full-back positions but Conor McLaughlin picked himself up in the second half.

“It was a good reaction from him.

“That is the way it is, that is the team the way they play, they are challenging this season so we need to build a squad to challenge with them over 46 games.

“But I am not too disappointed, some games have been more disappointing.

“As long as I see my players giving me everything that is all I can ask.”