Rosler out to tame wounded Lions

Uwe Rosler wants his men to head to London ready to tame the wounded Lions in their own Den tomorrow.

Neil Harris’ Millwall side are on the cusp of League One’s bottom four after a 2-0 home defeat by third-placed Bolton in midweek.

But the table remains tightly-packed and Millwall are just four points behind 11th-placed Town.

And Rosler is expecting the Lions’ league position to make them a more difficult test as his men aim to make it three wins in eight days after victories over Peterborough (2-0) and Chesterfield (1-0).

Rosler said of Millwall’s poor run of results: “I think that makes it more difficult because we have watched a lot of dvds and I think there is truly quality in their team. I don’t know why they are where they are.

“Bolton’s first goal came in the first minutes and was a wonder-strike into the top corner. Sometimes when you have a bad run of results, Lady Luck is not on your side.

“They now have another home game and I think they will fancy themselves very much against us.

“They will try to get down our throats, intimidate us and have a go at us, but we know all about that and we will be prepared, like we were at Chesterfield.

“They have some quality players, who have been in the Championship over many years – my former captain (at Brentford) Tony Craig, Steve Morison... there is a lot of quality there.

“It is always a difficult place to go, with a hostile atmospher. We know what we can expect and it is again up to us to adapt to the situation and counter their game-plan. Hopefully our game-plan will succeed.”

Millwall boss Neil Harris is looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat. Sammy Ameobi and David Wheater were on target in Bolton’s 2-0 win and Harris says he does not fault anyone for the goals.

Harris said: “It’s frustrating but I think looking back there will be so many positives. We got beaten by a really strong rearguard performance They defended really well.

“The finishes were top-drawer. The build-up to the goals and the corners we conceded, are where we have got to be better. We were really good in the first half, barring the first 10 minutes.”

The Lions are only above the bottom four on goal difference, having lost six of their last seven games in League One, and Harris admits they have lacked creativity.

He added: “Mahlon Romeo and Fred Onyedinma linked up really well (against Bolton). Maybe we didn’t create as much down the left. There were lots of oohs and aahs but not real clear-cut chances. That was the frustration.”