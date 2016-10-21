Rosler looks forward to televised FA Cup clash

Fleetwood’s FA Cup first round clash away to old rivals Southport wil take place on Monday, November 7 (7.45pm), having been chosen for live TV coverage on BT Sport.

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is relishing the tie and insists the FA Cup is the biggest knockout competition in the world.

He said: “It is an interesting (draw). Any game at that level now is a one-off game and anything can happen.

“There is a little bit of derby character, interest from the media and it’s a televised game, so that is good for us. That will spice it up in terms of finances.

“There are a lot of positives with the draw but it is quite a tough game.

“When you see my history in the competition with Brentford and Wigan, I respect the competition massively. For me it is the biggest cup competition in the world.

“The reward for clubs like Fleetwood and Southport is massive. The FA Cup is known world wide and definitely, with no disrespect to the Checkatrade Trophy, I treat it differently.”