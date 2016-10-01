Rosler keen for Fleetwood Town to keep their focus

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says a lack of focus has been Town’s downfall in recent games – but is something he can train into his squad.

Town have conceded eight times in their last three games as they lost to Rochdale, MK Dons and Bradford.

As they prepare to face Sheffield United Rosler says it is about resting mentally as well as physically.

He said: “What we have conceded in the last three games is not entirely up to the defenders or the goalkeeper. We are attacking as a team and defending as a team.

“And you see the reason why we have conceded goals is not a lack of effort or determination or spirit.

“It is not a lack of in general ability, it is sometimes a lack of keeping focus for 94 minutes and that is in general in League One and League Two quite a bit a problem – not just for us.

“I think we have to learn and you can train that. The first thing is that you have to be very fit because, when your body is functioning very well, your mind is functioning very well.

“That is one thing and also you can learn to train your brain because you prepare and you rest and you recover. The rest of your body your muscles, your engines, your lungs, your heart (recover) by resting and you also have to understand that you have to rest your brain and that is a lot of focus is not on that and I think we will have to start on that one because I think that will give us an improvement at that level and a big boost.”

Rosler backed Martyn Woolford, who made a summer switch from United, to be unfazed by the anticipated reaction from the away fans.

He said: “I think he is experienced he is not 18 years; he will play as hard and as good as he can.”