Rosler has no fear of the Blades

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says his men have no fear ahead of their clash against Sheffield United.

After a bad start the Blades have won five of their last six league games to leapfrog Town into sixth in the League One table.

As United have gone up Town have slipped to 13th after 10 games and three back-to-back defeats at Rochdale, at home to MK Dons and at Bradford on Tuesday.

And Rosler says his men are relishing the challenge of halting Chris Wilder’s side’s seven-match unbeaten run in front of an expected bumper crowd.

He said: “Sheffield United are still a big name with a big history and a club who should probably not be playing in this division and we relish the challenge and we are looking forward to it.

“I think as a footballer you want to play for as many supporters as you can and I think it will be nice to fill the stadium.

“It will give the game in general quite a good atmosphere and I think that will inspire us and then we see who will be the winner.

“There is no fear, yes they have a good run of results but mindset in terms of performances and how we started the first seven games, I don’t think we need to hide back behind them in anyway or form.”

Striker Chris Long and Kyle Dempsey missed Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Bradford due to soft tissue injuries picked up against MK Dons and are doubts for tomorrow’s game while on-loan Blades defender Kieran Wallace is unable to play against his parent club.

And after going through the opening 10 league games Rosler says his side need to start finishing the job off.

He said: “In general we went through the game and the first 10 games of the season.

“The only game that was under par was the first 45 minutes against Rochdale.

“We lost 4-1 against MK Dons at home but people who saw the game they know it was not a 4-1.

“All performances apart from the Rochdale one are at least equal, maybe better.

“At the moment we are not finishing the job off and games will be decided in both boxes so we need to make sure that all players are on board.

“(At Bradford) we had two very important players not available and also (we have) players like Kieran Wallace who need to catch up in terms of fitness – we need to get everybody on board.

“We need to work on the final third play and also defending in the box.

“We will have time (to do that) after the Oldham game (on Tuesday), we have a little break and I think that will be good for us.”