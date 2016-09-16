Rosler cants more scrappy goals from Fleetwood

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler has revealed what’s at the top of his wish-list ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Rochdale – scrappy, predatory goals, and midfielders and defenders finding their scoring touch.

Town have netted some spectacular goals in recent weeks, with on-loan Burnley hotshot Chris Long, David Ball and young gun Ash Hunter pulling some sublime strikes out of nowhere.

Long and Ball produced fine efforts from distance in Town’s 2-2 home draw with Charlton last Saturday.

But Rosler wants more poachers’ goals from inside the penalty box, more goals from set-pieces and less dependence on the frontmen to score – the strikers have netted 12 of Town’s 15 goals in all competitions this term.

Ball (four), Long and Hunter (both three) have bagged the majority of the goals, with Devante Cole and the injured Aaron Amadi-Holloway also finding the net.

Midfielders Victor Nirennold, Eggert Jonsson and Martyn Woolford are the other players to have hit the target, though none of Town’s defenders have scored in the opening nine games.

But prolific ex-Manchester City striker Rosler says that if Town are to be a consistent goal threat, then goals need to come from across the park.

He said: “We have scored some outstanding individual goals and team goals in terms of how we got the ball, where we got the ball and how quickly we got into a goalscoring situation – but I would like to have more scrappy goals.

“I would like to have more goals inside the box, from set-pieces and that is what we have worked on.

“I think you need this to be a consistent goal threat over the whole campaign.

“Over the nine months you can’t just trust your front players. The goals have to come from everywhere because over the length of the season we will have injuries and dips of form, and we need to be sure the goals will still come.

“So I need more from our centre-halves in terms of attacking the ball in the opposition half.

“I need more from our midfielders. I think there is much more to come from our midfielders in terms of goal threat. At the moment it is going fine. We are regularly on the scoresheet but I think there is more to come.”

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan has recovered from the mystery knock that saw him withdrawn at half-time against Charlton.

