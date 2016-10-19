PLAYER VERDICTS: Chesterfield v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town battled their way to a 1-0 victory in the pouring rain at Chesterfield last night at the Proact Stadium.

Northern Ireland full-back Conor McLaughlin won our star man award for his fine match-winning 40th minute strike and a solid defensive display.

Do you agree with McLaughlin bagging the star man crown and our player ratings?

Chris Neal 5 - Had to be brought off in the ninth minute due to a collision with Liddle.

Conor McLaughlin 7 Took his goal really well and was solid in defence

Nathan Pond 6 Handled everything Chesterfield threw at him, strong, composed and kept his men organised.

Ashley Eastham 6 Strong, brave and put his body on the line to thwart Chesterfield.

Amari’i Bell 6 Had a really good battle with Ariyibi and played well to stop Chesterfield’s strong right attack at bay

Jack Sowerby 6 Set up McLaughlin for the goal and looked sharp both in defence and attack

Kyle Dempsey 6 Strong in the middle once again alongside Ryan, made some key tackles

Jimmy Ryan 6 Worked hard in the middle of the park, had to battle and dug deep

Bobby Grant 6 Was asked to defend more than normal but stood up to the challenge

David Ball 6 Had two opportunities late on that could have sealed the game earlier, did well in defence on corners.

Ash Hunter 6 Lively as ever and always looked a threat and an outlet.

Subs:

Alex Cairns 6 Thrown in at the deep end and did not sink! Made a great save with his foot and handled everything his old club threw at him to pick up his first ever clean sheet in only his second ever league appearance.

Devante Cole 5 Made some nice touches and had some good movement

Victor Nirennold 5 Brought some fresh legs to the side late on