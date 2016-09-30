OPINION: A first Fleetwood game that I won’t forget anytime soon

The last time Sheffield United visited Highbury it was marred by controversy and a baptism of fire for myself.

It was not just a controversial penalty but it was what happened after referee Carl Boyeson pointed to the spot that stole the headlines and left then Town shotstopper Chris Maxwell with a head wound.

Matt Flynn was ruled to have been fouled in the box on the cusp of stoppage time with relegation battling Town, who were down to 10 men thanks to a Nick Haughton’s dismissal for two yellow cards, minutes away from a vital three points.

Maxwell protested the decision and was allegedly hit by a coin thrown from the away fans that left him with a gash above his eye.

Steven Pressley’s post-match presser was an explosive one with the allegation that Mr Boyeson had told Chris Maxwell that it was his own fault, a claim supported by witness Shola Ameobi.

That was back in March and, when the Gazette approached the EFL, they said the matter had been resolved between the two clubs.

It was my first match as Fleetwood Town reporter and what a game for the neutral, it literally had everything.

And I’ll be hoping for another blockbuster, but this time without the controversy.

Today also marks the one-year anniversary of Graham Alexander’s departure.

Alexander was sacked on this day a year ago after three straight defeats and a 5-1 drubbing at Gillingham left Town 20th in the table.

The Scot guided Town to promotion to League One in 2014 after taking over in 2012 and helped the club to a 10th placed finish in their first League One season.

Steven Pressley took over the reins but could not pull Town clear of the drop zone or relegation battle until the final day.

Pressley has also since been shown the exit door, and despite Town eerily suffering a three-match losing run exactly a year on, it is in vastly different circumstances.

Since Uwe Rosler took over just before the start of the new campaign Town have shone under his attacking style of football.

But a dire first half at Rochdale and individual errors against MK Dons and Bradford have seen them lose all three and slip out of the top six to 13th but I still have no belief that Town will face a battle at the wrong end of the table this term.