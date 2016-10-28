No goal pressure suits Bobby

Fleetwood forward Bobby Grant is enjoying not having the weight of being chief goalscorer on his shoulders this term.

Grant was the 10-goal top scorer in Town’s survival campaign last season, but after moving back from the front-line into midfield he says the pressure has been lifted on him to score.

Strikers David Ball (five), Ashley Hunter (four) and Chris Long (three) have boosted the goal tally this season, while Grant has still managed three from the middle of the park.

Speaking about his new midfield role, the 26-year-old said: “When I first started playing there, I was getting to know that I have to get back and defend. Now I know the role and it is not about me – it is about the team and doing a job to win.

“Last season there was a lot of pressure on me to score but this year I don’t feel that pressure.

“I don’t feel as though I have to score for Fleetwood to win. I can just concentrate on helping the team win three points, which is all that matters.

“You ask any lad in that dressing room and he will tell you there are no individuals in this team any more. It is all about us pulling together to get the three points.

“And if that means me having to track 80 yards back to help, that is what I will do.”

Grant’s goals total for this season stood at four until his deflected strike in the 2-0 win over Peterborough a fortnight ago was officially taken off him and declared a Jack Baldwin own goal.

Grant says he can’t deny his effort was off-target. “You try to claim then when you can but it was going wide,” he admitted. “It does not bother me.”

Grant is expecting a physical game against Gillingham tomorrow, but says that if Town can match the fitness levels they showed in their back-to-back wins over Peterborough and Chesterfield and in the second half of last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall, then they can get a result.

He said: “We’ve done a bit of work on their team. We are expecting a tough game, but if we can get our energy levels back to what they have been we are very confident we can get a result at home.

“We think we should be picking up the three points every time we play at home.”