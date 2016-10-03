Neal’s top of Fleetwood Town’s class

Uwe Rosler praised goalkeeper Chris Neal for his top class performance in Town’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Neal kept the Blades at bay with a number of fine saves after David Ball’s 13th minute opener but he could do nothing as Chris Hussey’s 95th minute cross found the head of Ethan Ebanks-Landell who nodded in the leveller.

The point put an end to Town’s three match losing run as Rosler’s men bounced back from back-to-back defeats at Rochdale, MK Dons and Bradford.

Rosler said: “I think against Bradford I remember two good saves, he did not have much to do against Bradford overall.

(“Against Sheffield) in the last half an hour, last 25 minutes of the game he did tremendously well, also in the first half they had chances, we had chances and for me as a coach it was a little too open but Chris was fantastic and I’m very happy for him, he has really shown a top class performance.”

Rosler admitted the last-gasp draw felt like a defeat but also stressed there is still room for improvement.

He said: “We had a decent game, in all sort of areas we had room for improvement but I think you need to see the whole game in the context of a tough week.

“I think probably some players, I won’t mention names because that is not my style, lacked a little bit of energy, we lacked a little bit of running power and running capacity.

“Chris Long and Kyle Dempsey have just come back from injury.

“Kyle Dempsey had not trained one training session and Chris only two so considering all those facts and the games we had before we did not have normal games we had games where we needed to dig in at Bradford and MK Dons because we were chasing the game.

“I could not ask for anymore.

“We had chances for more goals but they had chances, it was a good entertaining game for the majority of the game.

“The players went beyond 100 per cent; they showed maximum will power.

“Sheffield United took over in the second half and the last part of the game but we defended with everything that we had.

“But we could not get it over the line, 20 seconds was missing.

“I’m proud of my players.

“We have played against three teams you expect in the top six.

“I think this is the best Sheffield United team I have seen over the last few years.

“For me it feels like a defeat when you are 20 seconds away but we are coming back full of spirit and enthusiasm and then we go again.”