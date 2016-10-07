Neal’s in no hurry to put his feet up this weekend

Game hungry Chris Neal would rather be travelling to Bristol this weekend than having a rare international break.

Tomorrow’s game in the West Country postponed because Bristol Rovers’ Tom Lockyer, Ellis Harrison and on-loan Swansea player Connor Roberts have been called up to the Wales U21 squad, while on-loan Chelsea player Jake Clarke-Slater is with England U20.

They are among eight League One without a game this weekend – Millwall, Charlton, Coventry, Chesterfield, Sheffield United and Walsall also face an enforced break.

But keeper Neal says he prefers games to be coming thick. He said: “Sometimes it works against you but we want to play as many games as we can Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, That is what we want.

“We have got to go to Bristol on a Tuesday but we will take it in our stride and hopefully get the three points”

Town have conceded 13 time in a six-match winless streak that Uwe Rosler’s men failed to end at home to Oldham in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday. And Neal says Town need to stop giving “silly”goals away and have been working on this

He said: “We have said you are not going to win games giving silly penalties and silly goals away. “That is something we have been working on with the gaffer, watching videos and working on them. Hopefully that will pay off.

“I’m an experienced professional now. I know what it takes and you have to be strong mentally. If you make a mistake, most of the time it will lead to a chance or a goal, so the less mistakes you make during the season the more successful you will be.”

Town are 14th in the table after Sheffield United scored deep into injury time to bag a point at Highbury.

Neal said: “You have got to look at the bigger picture. If you had been offered a point against Sheffield United before the game I think you would have taken it.

“We can’t get too disheartened. It was a gutting way to draw the game, after so many blocks, but we keep our chins up and go again.”