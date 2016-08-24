Midfielder is top target for Fleetwood

A central midfielder is at the top of Fleetwood’s head coach Uwe Rosler’s wish-list with the closure of the transfer window just a week away.

Rosler has added three players to his senior squad since replacing Steven Pressley a week before the season began.

Burnley striker Chris Long, who has featured in the last two games, and Manchester City’s George Glendon have arrived on loan, while midfielder Martyn Woolford is lined up for a debut at Southend on Saturday following his move from Sheffield United.

But Rosler would like to add another midfielder if the club can find the right man.

The Town boss said: “Seeing how the club is in terms of budget, I don’t think we will be very busy (before next Wednesday’s deadline).

“We will try to maybe get the right player at the right price but a lot of teams are trying to do the same thing.

“I think ideally I would add another midfield player because I think it is needed with the way we play. I need to have the options to rotate.”

Rosler believes the left-footed Woolford will strengthen the side with his versatility and experience.

The 30-year-old former Scunthorpe and Millwall player signed on a one-year contract last Friday.

Woolford fell out of favour at Bramall Lane and hasn’t played this season, and Rosler believes his desire to prove his old employers wrong will benefit the side.

The Town boss said: “I think it is a very good signing for us. We can’t double up in every position, so we need players who are versatile.

“Martyn is 30 years old and can play everywhere on the left side – left attack, left midfield and left full-back.

“We don’t have too many left-footers who can play so many positions.

“When you have a small squad like we do, I think it is very important that you have players who are versatile and have experience.

“I think he will help us in terms game management, game knowledge, and I think our young players will learn from him.

“He is a very good pro, who comes here wanting to prove a point to his former club.

“I think that is great for us to get such a motivated player.”