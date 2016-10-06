Mellon takes Tranmere job

National League club Tranmere have tonight confirmed the appointment of former Fleetwood boss Micky Mellon as manager.

The former Blackpool midfielder, who led Town into the Football League during his four-year Highbury reign, took the Rovers post hours after his departure from League One strugglers Shrewsbury.

The 44-year-old Scot had two stints as a player with Tranmere before moving into management at Fleetwood in 2008.

The Prenton Park job is Mellon’s third since his sacking by Fleetwood in December 2012.

He served as assistant manager at Barnsley before joining the Shrews in May 2014.

Mellon led Shrewsbury to promotion to League One in his first season in charge and kept them up in last season’s relegation battle.

However, the New Meadow club sit 22nd in League One, having won only two of their 11 matches to date.