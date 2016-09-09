McLaughlin and ‘scary’ Woolford set for Fleetwood selection

Straight-talking Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler did not mince his words when it came to a possible selection conundrum at right-back – he confirmed Conor McLaughlin will get the nod to face Charlton tomorrow on his return from international duty.

Full-back McLaughlin helped Northern Ireland to keep a clean sheet in their goalless opening World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague.

McLaughlin’s call-up forced him to miss Town’s 2-0 home win over Coventry last Saturday, when Michael Duckworth stepped up to the plate.

Duckworth did not look out of place but Rosler revealed that he picked up a knock and only returned to training yesterday, paving the way for McLaughlin to return at Highbury tomorrow.

Rosler said: “Conor McLaughlin will play – decision made.

“We wish to have a squad of players in which everybody plays his part in training and prepares himself for the moment when he will be called up. Ducky did very well.

“Thursday was the first time he has trained (this week), so that also comes into consideration (when deciding) who will start”

Midfielder Martyn Woolford scored his first goal for Town against Coventry but had to come off early in Tuesday’s 1-0 Lancashire FA Senior Cup win over Blackpool at Poolfoot Farm following a clash of heads.

Rosler says the left-footer signed from Sheffield United last month is fine, though fellow striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway will be out for weeks with a hamstring problem.

Head coach Rosler said: “He looks a little bit scary (after the clash of heads). He had to have a lot of stitches. He has a big cut but he trained well (on Thursday) and is definitely ready.”

Town are third after back-to-back League One wins and Rosler is pleased they are flying under the radar ahead of Charlton’s visit.

The manager said: “The most important thing for our football club is that we are building a top-six mentality. You are having that mindset you don’t fear anyone.

“On the day we can beat anybody, and I hope that outside our football club the perception is not changing because that allows us to be under the radar.

“I look at the league table a month before the season ends.

“Then I can see where we will most likely end up and what we have to do to get it over the line.”