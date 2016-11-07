LIVE: Southport v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler

0
Have your say

Follow our live match coverage of Fleetwood Town’s FA Cup First Round clash at Southport here.

Our rolling feed has all the latest breaking news from Haig Avenue as well as live match updates throughout the season.

Visit www.fleetwoodtoday.co.uk/sport/fleetwood-town and click on FTFC Live or visit this page to follow Uwe Rosler’s men.

Back to the top of the page