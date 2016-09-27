LIVE: Bradford v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler

0
Have your say

Follow our live match coverage of Fleetwood Town’s League One game at Bradford here.

Our rolling feed has all the latest breaking news from Valley Parade as well as live match updates throughout the season.

Visit www.fleetwoodtoday.co.uk/sport/fleetwood-town and click on FTFC Live or visit this page to follow Uwe Rosler’s men.

Back to the top of the page