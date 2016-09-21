Jakubiak scores first Fleetwood goal

Striker Alex Jakubiak scored his first goal in Town’s red and white as the development squad beat Wigan 2-0 in their first game of the Central Development League Cup at Poolfoot Park.

It was on-loan Watford striker Jakubiak’s first competitive action for Town since joining on deadline day.

He has been on the bench for Town’s last two matches and could become the club’s 100th EFL player if he features against MK Dons on Saturday.

It looks like Jakubiak and strike partner Nick Haughton, who netted the second, will have given Rosler food for thought.

Town dominated the opening minutes and appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty when Haughton was challenged in the box.

Wigan keeper Theo Roberts denied Town with a slick double save as he parried Dion Charles’ strike from distance and parried Jakubiak’s follow-up effort.

Then it was then Wigan’s turn to press. A fine run and cross from the right by Alex Lingard resulted in Sam Cosgrove heading over.

Fleetwood began to turn the screw before half-time as George Glendon’s shot was blocked and Jack Sowerby brought an acrobatic save out of keeper Roberts.

But Town were ahead just 30 seconds into the second half, when Haughton broke free down the wing.

His high cross was pushed away by Roberts into the path of Jakubiak, who made no mistake.

The lead soon doubled as scorer and provider of the first goal switched roles. Jakubiak, who was causing plenty of problems for the Latics defence, found the perfect cross for waiting birthday boy Haughton to net a well-earned goal from 10 yards.

It could have been three moments later, when Roberts denied Jakubiak from Michael Duckworth’s cross.

Substitute Keano Deacon also posed problems for a lacklustre Wigan defence, while at the other end Neal saved from Josh Gregory and Danny O’Brien.