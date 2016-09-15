Jakubiak’s big week to earn Fleetwood call-up

Uwe Rosler could give Alex Jakubiak his Fleetwood debut this Saturday at Rochdale – but the Town boss wanted to take a good look at the striker in training this week before finalising his decision.

The 20-year-old is yet to feature for Town since his deadline day loan switch from Premier League Watford.

Jakubiak has been hindered by a slight groin strain picked up in his first training session at the club.

But now Rosler says he is fully fit and will come into consideration for this weekend’s game at Spotland.

Jakubiak was named among the substitutes for the first time in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Charlton but he stayed on the bench.

Rosler said: “Alex came to us and he got a little groin injury in his first training session, so I need to see a little bit more from him in training.

“I have already had him on the bench. He is recovered.

“I will have a good week with him and then he will be completely recovered.”

And with Jakubiak, who will spend the rest of the season at Highbury, champing at the bit for his chance, Rosler has a crop of confident strikers to select from as Town prepare to face winless bottom club Dale.

Ash Hunter, David Ball on-loan Burnley hotshot Chris Long and Devante Cole are all fit and have got off the mark this season.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway is the only Town forward currently unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

And although his squad contains different types of striker, Rosler is pleased at the way they can seamlessly slot together.

He said: “I think our forwards in general are quite confident.

“Ash Hunter has three goals, Bally has four and Long has three.

“Devante is doing a fantastic job for us. He scored against Blackburn but he also is doing a great job for the team and the way we play, so we have different strikers all full of confidence.

“You can play them all together and that is the pleasing thing.”