International return would Ice Eggy’s cake

Eggert Jonsson hopes there is still a chance he can feature for Iceland again – but the Fleetwood midfielder says he is fully focused on helping Town climb the League One table.

Fleetwood had a blank weekend after their scheduled game at Bristol Rovers was cancelled due to the hosts’ international call-ups.

Jonsson, who has won 19 full caps for Iceland since 2007, hopes the door is not closed but admits it will be hard to get back into the side that knocked England out of Euro 2016 this summer.

He said: “You always want to get back in there but it is harder now, when the team is doing so well.

“They have got some good players in a lot of positions but I will just need to concentrate on myself and do well here.

“Hopefully the team will do well and then hopefully I will get another chance to be in the Iceland squad someday.”

Jonsson says there are pros and cons to Town’s game in Bristol being one of four in League One to be called off due to international call-ups, with Uwe Rosler’s men having to wait until this Saturday for their next game at home to Peterborough.

He said: “I’m sure you can find both negatives and positives about having the game called off.

“We’ve not got a game, so it gives us a chance to work a bit more in training and to rest as well.

“You might go into the next game fresher, but then again most other teams have had a chance to pick up points while we couldn’t. That is part and parcel of football, though.

“You get weekends like this one. It gives the manager a chance to work on more of the things that he wants to.

“And when you have as many games as we’ve had, you are not able to train a lot in between because you are recovering.

“So it is good to have that time to use and to come back fitter and ready for the next game.”

Town have not won in six games since beating Coventry 2-0 at the start of last month, and Jonsson says they are keen to get back to winning ways after league defeats to Rochdale, MK Dons and Bradford, followed by an agonising draw with Sheffield United and last Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Oldham.

Jonsson said before the Oldham game: “The last few games have been pretty disappointing.

“We are without a win for four or five games and that goal against Sheffield United (who equalised deep into stoppage time) was disappointing again. We want to get back to winning ways.

“It was a hard game against Sheffield. We did well to defend and keep ourselves in the game.

“But when you concede a goal in the last minute you are always disappointed. It kind of feels like a defeat, even though it was a draw.

“But we need to take out the positives. It was a good point last weekend against quite a strong Sheffield United side. They have been doing well and they are high up in the league.

“You always want to win games, so it is disappointing but we need to take out all the positives we can.”

Jonsson’s countrymen continued their unbeaten start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 home win over Turkey on Sunday.

Iceland are leading the way with Croatia in Group I on seven points from three games.

Jonsson said ahead of last night’s match in Reykjavik: “Hopefully they will do well in the qualifiers and keep up the good performances from the Euros. They got a good point in the last game away in the Ukraine, which is a pretty good because it is a tough place to go to.”