I couldn’t turn Rosler down, says Fleetwood hotshot

Fleetwood hotshot Chris Long says manager Uwe Rosler’s reputation clinched his decision to move to the Fylde coast, where the on-fire striker is stealing the show.

On-loan Burnley striker Long netted for the third successive League One game in Town’s 2-2 home draw with Charlton on Saturday.

Fleetwood are fourth in the table and Long is enjoying working with Rosler, a former striker himself.

The 21-year-old said: “I heard good things about the gaffer and that is more or less why I signed.

“I think the players here are really good and I’m just glad to be working here. To be honest, we are not looking at the table. We just take each game as it comes.

“If we keep working hard and doing what we are doing, we will just see what happens at the end of the season.”

Long opened the scoring in the fourth minute on Saturday and admitted the draw was hard to take, Town having led twice only for Lee Novak to deny them three points in the 87th minute.

But Long says that Town’s disappointment at drawing with a team who were playing six levels above them less than a decade ago – the Addicks were in the Premier League in 2007 and Town in the Northern Premier – shows how far the Highbury club has come.

The striker said: “It is difficult taking the draw because we thought we deserved the win but it is still a point.

“We should have won, but playing the likes of Charlton and giving them a good game shows how far we have come.

“We expected them to be better than they were but we showed how good we are.”

Long’s goal followed strikes against Southend and Coventry to take his tally to three.

And he says the long-range rocket was just strikers instinct.

He said: “A goal is a goal, as long as it goes in the back of the net that is all that matters.

“It was a bit like my Southend one but the other corner.

“I think it was just strikers instinct.

“I’ve always been told just two touches so the keeper is not set and that is what I have done.”