High-flying Bolton can’t scare Fleetwood boss

Head coach Uwe Rosler says his Fleetwood players fear nobody as they prepare to visit League One’s form team Bolton tomorrow.

Phil Parkinson’s side are setting the pace after three straight wins but Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Oxford moved Town up to eighth.

Bolton’s Jamie Proctor will face the club he left in January. Like Parkinson, the striker moved to the Macron Stadium from Bradford this summer.

Town face Bolton for the first time tomorrow and Rosler said: “We are not fearing anybody because on the day we can beat anyone in the league.

“We showed that when we had Leeds more or less on their knees (in last week’s EFL Cup tie, which the Championship club won on penalties).

“We have respect but it is important we concentrate on ourselves, recover well and pick the right players.

“We may twist one or two things because we want to keep the energy levels high and hopefully that will set us up to get the three points.”

Rosler believes Parkinson is a good appointment for Bolton. He said: “Phil is a very experienced manager. He knows the EFL inside out.

“He did a great job at Bradford and has a new challenge at Bolton. It is a big challenge but also a nice challenge.

“He has a squad that is very capable of winning the league. With this manager they have put themselves in a very good position to win promotion.

“You just have to go through their squad and look what they have. But there is a reason why they are now League One and we are League One, so we are just looking forward to it.

“They are big favourites but we are going into the game with confidence. We are looking at ourselves and how we can win the game.”

“Every team asks you different questions. I expect Bolton to have a lot of game management, a lot of know-how, a lot of spirit.

“They have a lot of physicality and they are strong on set-pieces, so we have to deal with that.”