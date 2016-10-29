Grant’s feeling positive at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant says there are positive vibes around the club this season.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler took over the reins following Steven Pressley’s departure just before the start of the new campaign.

Speaking ahead of Town’s home clash against Gillingham today Grant says positivity is paying dividends.

He said: “I think that is the belief that is at the club now.

“Not just the playing staff or the manager but everyone around the club has a positive attitude and I think that is massive and that helps on the pitch it really does.

“It is the little things like all of the lads sitting at the table together and you can hear them all talking; that wasn’t here last year. I don’t want to dwell on that but it does show in the results and the performances on the pitch.”

And Grant says the players do not blame Nathan Pond and Ashley Eastham for the two penalties that were converted by Lee Gregory in Town’s 2-1 defeat at Millwall.

He said: “They were the first ones to hold their hands up and say to the lads about the penalties but they have saved us a lot over the season.

“We won’t hold anything over Pondy and Ash for the defeat last Saturday because that is one thing we have this season, a great team spirit, and we don’t blame anyone for defeats. We are in it together as a team and we win and lose together as a team.”