Fleetwood Town v Coventry City (Saturday, September 3, kick-off 3pm)

Fleetwood Town are at home on Saturday afternoon to a Coventry City side, who have yet to make an impact in League One so far this season.

In fact, at the start of the day, they are languishing in third-bottom place.

Managwer Tony Mowbray’s side have yet to pick up after suffering a dramatic slump in the second half of last season - at one stage they had looked to be in with a big shout of returning to the Championship for the first time since 2011, eventually finishing eighth.

They boosted their squad before the transfer deadline, signing Jamie Sterry and Andre Wright from Premiership clubs.

Players in: Jodi Jones (Dagenham, undisclosed), Marvin Sordell (Colchester, free), Kwame Thomas (Derby, free) Jamie Sterry (loan, Newcastle) Andre Wright (West Brom, loan)

Players out: Jim O’Brien (Shrewsbury, free), Joe Cole (Tampa Bay, free), Bassala Sambou (Everton, undisclosed), John Fleck (Sheffield United, free), Conor Thomas (Swindon, free), Aaron Phillips (Northampton, free), Reda Johnson, Darius Henderson, Stephen Hunt, Marc-Antoine Fortune, Peter Ramage (all free).