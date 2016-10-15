Fleetwood Town striker is having a Ball

Fleetwood Town forward David Ball may be rattling the back of the net time and time again this term but he also wants to create goals as well as continue his rich vein of form.

he striker is expected to start today against his old club Peterborough at Highbury and, after netting his fifth of the campaign in Town’s last League One fixture in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the start of the month, he is keen to carry on earning his keep.

He said: “I feel like I have been playing really well.

“The gaffer has given me a bit of a licence to go and play in the right places where I want to play and I’ve probably had the time on the pitch that I have needed as well.

“I think when you have got a couple of goals and I’ve got a few assists too.

“That is the type of player that I am, I’m not an out and out forward; I like to create goals as much as score goals so if I’m doing that I’m doing my job.”

At 26 Ball is the eldest of Town’s young forward line with Chris Long (21), Ash Hunter (21) Devante Cole (21) Alex Jakubiak (20) and the injured Aaron Amadi-Holloway (23 ) also in the mix.

And Ball says he is taking a role on and off the pitch to guide the young guns.

He said: “There is a time when I get the chance to rotate with the strikers up front, we have got lots of different types of strikers so me being probably the oldest I try to tell them where to go defensively and offensively.

“I feel like I’ve taken to that role as well on and off the pitch.”

Ball won Town’s goal of the month competition for September for his superb strike in the 2-2 draw with Charlton.

But he says he does not care how the goals come so long as they continue to flow.

He said: “I kept saying to my dad I’d love a tap in and I managed to get one against Sheffield United.

“I will take any goal as it comes, if I score good ones I will take them if it comes off my back then I will take them.”

Town return to action today after a week off thanks to the international break.

Ball said: “It is good to have a break and work on a few things but certainly everyone wants to play on Saturday. It can work both ways.”