Fleetwood striker Long sets goals target

Fleetwood forward Chris Long is targeting a double figure haul at Town this term.

The 21-year-old striker is just under a third of a way there after netting three times in Town’s last three league games.

And the on-loan Burnley hot-shot is hoping to get a number of league games under his belt after only racking up 24 appearances at Burnley and during loan spells from Everton at MK Dons and Brentford since making his league bow in 2014.

And with Fleetwood fourth in the table and preparing to face Rochdale today Long says the team is his priority.

He said: “Hopefully double figures but we will just have to see how it comes.

“I just take every game as it comes, hopefully get my goal, and that is helping the team.

“As long as the team is winning that is my main focus.

“I definitely need a lot of games and a lot of games to be running into, starting every week but obviously I’ve struggled through injury and I was at Burnley last year with Andre Gray and Sam Vokes who were banging them in, so it was a bit hard for me to get into the team.

“I’m here and I’m enjoying it, I’m playing the games so I will just take it one by one.”

The Liverpool lad was in the same car pool as Joey Barton at Burnley last term before the midfielder sealed a summer switch to Rangers.

Long said: “I learned a lot from Joey last year and I’m thankful.

“He was a bit of my idol before because I’m from the same area as him.

“I spoke to him when he signed for Rangers and he is doing well now.

“I just (need to) take everything from him what he taught me last year and I just have to go from there.”