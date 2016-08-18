Fleetwood striker Hunter signs a new three year deal

Fleetwood striker Ash Hunter has committed his future to the club by signing a new three year deal.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to score Town’s second in their 2-0 win over Oxford at Highbury last night after netting in the EFL Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Championship side Leeds earlier this month.

And he says he wants to repay the club’s faith in him after they plucked him from non-league side Ilkeston in January 2015 and gave him a chance to test himself in League One.

He said: “I’m delighted to commit my future to Fleetwood Town, I’ll really excited about the next three years.

“I am happy with the way my career is being developed here and I’m hoping to really kick-on now and score some goals.

“I’m really happy here under the new manager, he’s already really helped with my confidence and I’m looking forward to repaying his and the club’s faith in me.”

He scored seven goals last term and after netting twice in the opening four games of the new term Uwe Rosler is pleased with what he is seeing and hopes to help the youngster’s continued development.

He said: “It is fantastic.

“I walked through the door and I assessed our strikers and I saw the quality of all of them.

“I saw Ash’s qualities and I think they are all working very hard.

“I’m delighted he has signed a three year contract.

“I think that is also a compliment on the football club, the owner (Andy Pilley), (technical director) Gretar Steinsson and that he trusts us to develop him.”