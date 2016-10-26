Fleetwood striker Aaron’s comeback wonder-goal

Aaron Amadi-Holloway returned with a vengeance to shoot down Port Vale with a wonder-strike on his comeback for Fleetwood Town’s development squad in their 3-1 win at Poolfoot Farm.

Striker Amadi-Holloway had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since his substitute appearance at Bolton in August.

The former Oldham and Wycombe 23-year-old equalised yesterday with a sublime 30-yard effort to cancel out the opener by Vale’s Dan Turner, who intercepted a loose pass by Town keeper Billy Crellin.

Second-half goals from Northern Ireland Under21 starlet Dion Charles and fellow youngster Keano Deacon sealed Town’s win.

Head coach Uwe Rosler told The Gazette two weeks ago that he had set striker Amadi-Holloway a target to start the Vale game.

Now Rosler is keen for the frontman to return to first-team action in Town’s rearranged Checkatrade Trophy game at Carlisle on Wednesday November 9.

The head coach said: “Port Vale (was) his target to start and then we play against Carlisle. That is where we are hoping to choose him for first- team football.

“That is now his plan for the next weeks. I hope everything goes well .

“The challenge for him now is to use that time well, so we can say he is ready to play football.”