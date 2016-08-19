Fleetwood snap-up Sheffield United midfielder Woolford

Fleetwood Town have signed Sheffield United midfielder Martyn Woolford on a one year deal.

The 30-year-old was one of Town head coach Uwe Rosler’s top targets and a deal has just been agreed by the two clubs.

The midfielder joined the Blades on a two-year deal from Millwall last summer but since the departure of Nigel Adkins he had been told he was free to move on by new United boss Chris Wilder.

And after agreeing terms at Fleetwood today the former Scunthorpe and Bristol City player says he is hoping to prove people wrong after a ‘disappointing’ spell at Bramall Lane

Town fans will have to wait a week to see their new midfield man as he is not set to feature in tomorrow’s game at Bolton.

But he should make his Town bow at Southend next week.

He said: “I’m hugely excited by the project at Fleetwood Town, it’s clearly a club who have big plans for the future.

“I spoke to the Uwe Rosler and the technical director (Gretar Steinsson) this week and to be honest I was hugely surprised by everything they had to say.

“The training ground was hugely impressive and the whole feel of the club made it one I wanted to be part of.

“I can’t wait to get going now.

“I’m joining the club on the back of a disappointing spell and I can’t wait to get back on the field and start to prove people wrong.

“The talks I had with Uwe Rosler made me hugely excited, it’s flattering when a manager like that wants you.

“It’s a fresh start for me now and a chance to play games and really make a mark with Fleetwood.”