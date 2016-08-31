Fleetwood sign Premier League youngster

Fleetwood Town have signed highly rated Watford striker Alex Jakubiak on a season long loan deal.

The striker has just signed a four year deal at the Premier League club and has been a prolific scorer for Watford’s U23 side but will now continue his development with Uwe Rosler’s Town side.

Watford posted this statement on their website: “The Hornets are pleased to confirm young striker Alex Jakubiak has signed a new four-year deal to extend his stay at Vicarage Road.

“And now the 20-year-old will further his development on loan at League One (club) Fleetwood Town.

“Watford and Fleetwood have struck a season-long loan arrangement for Jakubiak, although the Hornets do have the option to recall the forward in January 2017.

“The Academy graduate has started the season in fine form for Harry Kewell’s Under-23 side, netting three goals in three Professional Development League matches, and he is still eligible to play for the team throughout his loan.”