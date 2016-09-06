Fleetwood sharp-shooter hails straight talker Rosler

Head coach Uwe Rosler has made a positive impression on recent signing Martyn Woolford, who believes Fleetwood Town can go “from strength to strength” under their new boss.

The the 30-year-old has also made a good first impression on the Cod Army, scoring just three minutes after coming off the bench for his League debut to seal Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Coventry.

And the widely travelled midfielder, who linked up with Town immediately after being released by Sheffield United last month, likes Rosler’s style

Woolford said: “The way the message is getting across is clear, concise and everyone knows what is expected of them.

“I have enjoyed it since coming here and I have been impressed.”

Town have won both matches in which the Yorkshireman has appeared – he played his first game of the season in last Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy opener against a Blackburn Rovers XI.

Saturday’s Highbury goal was Woolford’s first in almost a year, and he was happy to make an impact with the strike which effectively sealed the deal and lifted Town into third place in League One.

He said: “It was good build-up play for the goal. The keeper should have done better to be honest but I will take that all day.” And he believes the best is yet to come from Rosler’s side.

“There are some new players finding their feet, getting used to the manager’s style of play, getting used to lads making runs and making partnerships,” he said.

“It can only go from strength to strength. We have to keep focusing on working hard week in, week out.”