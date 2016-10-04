Fleetwood players’ big chance to compete

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler welcomes the opportunity to give different players a chance to shine at home to Oldham tonight (7.45pm).

Rosler has to keep five of the 11 who started Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy group D clash and says he is looking forward to seeing players who do not have a lot of minutes under their belts showing what they are capable of.

But Rosler also stressed his desire to get back to winning ways as a month has passed since Town’s last win over Coventry.

The head coach said: “Games are coming thick and fast. It is a welcome opportunity to give players who have not got regular playing time some competitive minutes, and I enforce the word competitive.

“It is a competitive game in a cup competition. I want to continue where we ended against Blackburn (who Town beat 1-0 in their group opener). I think first and foremost players can show themselves.

“If the performances in the past weeks had been bad I would have changed more. But performances were not bad, so there was no need to change four or five players.

“Now players have the opportunity to show against Oldham what they are capable of and how good their fitness levels are.

“We are all preparing for the weekend (after next against Peterborough) to get winning games in the league.

“Oldham will want to gain momentum like we do. Any win will help a team who have not won for a while, so the experience of winning is absolutely crucial in building confidence. Everybody gets a lift around the club.”

Striker Chris Long and midfielder Kyle Dempsey returned after injury to start against the Blades, and Rosler will take the opportunity to “build up” both players during the fortnight between League One fixtures.

He said: “They need a little bit more time. I think we need to build them up again.

“Chris had a good game (on Saturday) but I took him off because after an hour he was at risk of something happening again.

“I did not want to take that chance, especially as we were winning and had someone on the bench with the pace of Ash Hunter. Chris does alternative training the first two or three days this week but he is fine.

“I could not take Kyle Dempsey out (on Saturday) because he is too important. Even in the last 15 minutes, when he was cramping up, I needed him to win the game.

“I think both players will be ready to work at the end of the week and will be ready for the next league game.”