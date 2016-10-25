Fleetwood must learn lessons quickly, says Rosler

Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood Town must learn from their 2-1 defeat at Millwall.

Rosler says the way his defence dealt with the Lions’ long balls to targetman Steve Morison was not up to standard, but the head coach is convinced they will improve as the season progresses.

Millwall won courtesy of two Lee Gregory penalties awarded for fouls by centre-halves Ashley Eastham and Nathan Pond, the latter a controversial decision against the Town skipper when Byron Webster went down.

But Rosler was pleased with his side’s response as Ash Hunter’s goal set up a nailbiting finish. He said: “We have to speak to our back four in general (about) how they dealt with Morison for the long ball. That was obviously not up to standard.

“We knew what Millwall have got. They were pumping the ball up to Morison and he tried to work the pieces. We were not capable of winning the first header against him.

“That put Millwall permanently on the front foot. The ball was bouncing around him and they tried to pick up second balls.

“I think I have not seen Millwall in that form. They were there for the taking but we did not deal with Morison up front. Another guy, Lee Gregory, was also quite good.

“When you go to Millwall it is not about tactics – it is about dealing with the long ball, the second ball and set-pieces. They showed a little bit more game knowledge than we did.

“We were probably the better playing side. We had a good reaction to come back from 2-0 down.

“I’m not upset about my players. We will learn, we will get better, we will deal with these situations better in future.”

Town had won twice in the previous seven days and Rosler added: “Don’t forget we had a tough programme, with Chesterfield away in midweek.

“But we have to address it (what happened at Millwall) and we will do because Millwall will come back to Fleetwood and we have to do better.

“But we got three points from two away games and we move on.”