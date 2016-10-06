Fleetwood lads ready for men’s football, says Rosler

Uwe Rosler says some of Fleetwood Town’s development squad players would benefit from loan spells at non-league clubs.

This season’s scrapping of the emergency loan system between transfer windows means that until the turn of the year clubs like Fleetwood can only send their developing youngsters to non-league clubs on short-term loans.

Midfielder Elliot Osborne joined National League side Tranmere last week on a 28-day loan and defender Akil Wright has moved to Barrow in the same division until January.

Town have played several behind-closed-doors friendlies against non-league clubs and the development side beat National League outfit Nuneaton 2-1 at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday, when Ashley Nadesan scored both goals, before the senior side lost at home to Oldham in the Checkatrade Trophy.

And Rosler says a number of the development squad players are ready for senior action elsewhere.

The head coach said: “I think we have organised a few games against non-league clubs to present them our players and also to get some of them out.

“I think some of them are ready to play men’s football for one month or two months, depending on how it goes and how the need of the first team is. I think they will benefit from that.”

Town have been looking for a new development squad coach since Barry Nicholson was promoted to first-team duties.

That followed the departure of Chris Lucketti, who left Town’s back-room team in August to be reunited with Graham Alexander at Scunthorpe.

Rosler says the club is working behind the scenes to bring someone in.

The Town boss also revealed that Aaron Amadi-Holloway is working hard to recover from a hamstring injury but is not yet back in training.

Rosler said of the 23-year-old, who has not played since the first two weeks of the season: “Amadi-Holloway is not in our training sessions at the moment. He is still with the physios.”