Fleetwood getting better every match, says Eastham

Ashley Eastham says Fleetwood are getting better game by game but, like his boss Uwe Rosler, the centre-half is not getting carried away by Town’s top-three spot in League One.

Rosler’s men are on a three-match winning run and 25-year-old Eastham, who joined the club from Rochdale in the summer, insists they go into Saturday’s home clash with Charlton fearing no-one.

But he also echoed head coach Rosler’s sentiments by stressing that Town will not get carried away after their flying start.

Eastham said: “We don’t fear anyone whatsoever. We went to Bolton the other week (before the winning run) and felt a little bit aggrieved that we didn’t get anything.

“We have a lot of positivity and we are just taking it game by game. We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“We have our own targets that we keep in-house. We don’t like to tell anybody those but we believe we can have a really good season.

“Game by game, week by week, we are getting better and better, and it is all positive for the future.”

Blackpool youth product Eastham was brought to Highbury just weeks before the shock exit of former Town manager Steven Pressley.

Pressley’s Town narrowly beat the drop to League Two last season, whereas Rosler’s team sit third with 11 points from six games.

Eastham believes Town have an outstanding spirit under Rosler, with all the players willing to go above and beyond for each other.

He said: “I’m new and I can’t really comment about what went on last season.

“All I can say from my point of view is that it is a brilliant dressing room in there. You hear people saying that but it genuinely is.

“Everyone puts their arm around each other. Everybody wants each other to do well in training and in matches.

“It is a really professional attitude and set-up, and it is a good place to be. The gaffer has got a real buzz about the place.

“There is no stone unturned. We really can give this season a real crack at the whip.”

Fleetwood have been drawn at home to Wigan Athletic in the second round of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup.

That is Town’s reward for their derby win over Blackpool at Poolfoot Farm on Tuesday, when Nicky Haughton scored the only goal.