Fleetwood flying high but Rosler’s feet on ground

The Cod Army may be overjoyed at seeing Fleetwood sitting proudly third in the League One standings – but head coach Uwe Rosler is not over-impressed.

The 2-0 win over Coventry at Highbury left only Bolton and Bradford above Town in League One but Rosler asked: “Third place in the table – is that so important now? No.

“It’s another clean sheet and another two goals, so where we are in the table is not interesting to me at the moment.

“I have been long enough in England and in the league to know how quickly momentum can change.

“This team survived relegation on the last day of the campaign. This year our target will not change – we have to stabilise.”

Clearly Rosler is not interested in any kind of quick-fix but says he is building for the future.

He insisted: “We have to make sure we build a team for next year and the year after.

“I know what it takes to build a team. I did it at Brentford and I hope we can do similar things here.

“All of us are keeping our feet on the ground. I know what can happen in one week in the league, positive and negative.

“It is about the mindset and building a culture in the club. That will take us where we want to be.

“Eventually we want to challenge for the top six, but this year we have had a decent start and that is good for the confidence of the players. Our aim will not change.”

Both goals came in the second half – a second in successive games for loan striker Chris Long and one from substitute Martyn Woolford on his league debut for the club.

But Rosler said victory was not straightforward. “At times in the first half we did not have enough of the ball and Coventry controlled the game.

“But we had the better chances and more chances in the first half – they had one; we had three.

“In the end we made the necessary changes and all credit to our squad.

“In the second half we had more intensity in our play and I will have to look at why we didn’t play with that intensity in the beginning.

“We had more tempo in our game in the second half, better running, and we were better quality-wise on the ball.

“In the last few minutes we ran the clock down professionally.

“I think there will definitely be more improvement.”