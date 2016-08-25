Fleetwood chief backs Hunter for high-flying future

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley says Ash Hunter has similar qualities to Jamie Vardy and is backing him to play at a higher level.

Hunter penned a new three-year deal last week and Pilley says the club is keen to help the 20-year-old develop.

Pilley said of Hunter: “He is a player we have really high hopes for. He has clearly got something.

“I think he has a special talent to score goals. He is a remarkably good finisher and we think he has a great future in the game.

“We think he will inevitably go on to a higher level than League One because he has such good movement. His future is whatever he decides to make it.

“We will work very hard with him. We have a fantastic base, fantastic facilities, and a head coach (Uwe Rosler) who was a forward himself and will make him a much better player.

“He scored a super goal against Leeds United, a top Championship team, and I am convinced the more we work with him the better he will get because he has a God-given talent to score goals.”

Hunter scored his second goal of the season in last week’s win over Oxford and Pilley added: “The more he does that the more game-time he will get and I am certain he will be a regular starter, not just someone who comes off the bench.

“His goals per minute ratio is exceptional. I’d be very surprised if anyone in League One has a better ratio over the last 18 months.

“He has a goal every 110 minutes, which is fantastic.

“We are keen for him to stay here. We want to develop him into the finished article.

“We think he has Vardy-esque talents. He plays a very similar game – he is fearless.

“He is not just scoring goals, he is creating as well and we are delighted to have him tied committed to Fleetwood Town.

“Hopefully he can get to the Championship with us; if not, I think it is inevitable he will move on to a bigger club.

“He is someone who gets the crowd on the edge of their seats. He is a fan favourite and that is why we are delighted he has committed himself for such a significant period of time to the club.

“Equally, we have committed ourselves to him. We will look after him.

“He has obviously got him a better package and we can make him a better player. We can get him playing at a level above.”