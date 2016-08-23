Fleetwood chairman’s sights on Championship

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley says his club’s ultimate goal is a place in the Championship.

Uwe Rosler’s side stand 12th in League One after four games, suffering their first defeat at Bolton last Saturday.

Pilley says the aim is to climb another tier and also to nurture young players at Town’s plush new £8.5m Poolfoot Farm training complex.

The chairman said: “There are different ways you measure success at a football club.

“My thoughts are that of course we want to accumulate as many points as we can and finish as high as we can.

“We want to get to the Championship. That is what all this investment is for and that is why we spent money on the training ground.

“That is the ultimate target but we also need to trade the commodities we deal in well.

“The commodities we deal in are football players. We want to get these young lads in, make them better, then shake their hands and move them on to the Premier League because that helps pay for these wonderful facilities we are currently enjoying.”

Pilley says he has enjoyed the attacking style of football former striker Rosler has brought to the club since replacing Steven Pressley a week before the season began.

The chairman added: “We are backing the head coach. We really rate him.

“We are delighted to have him in and long may it continue. It has been a very attacking style of football that he has been playing. We have had some very tough opening fixtures and the Oxford game will be the first of many victories.

“I’m sure the supporters will be enjoying it. The players seem to be playing with a smile on their face and it is a fearless style of football.”