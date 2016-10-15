Fleetwood boss sets target for Amadi-Holloway

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has set injured striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway a 10-day target to return to match action.

Rosler says the striker is medically fit but needs to get his fitness levels up to scratch.

He wants the striker to use that time well so that he can start the development squad’s game against Port Vale on October 25.

Holloway’s last first team appearance for Town was off the bench in their 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers in August.

Since then he has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

He has only racked up four league substitute appearances, one start and a goal in the League Cup penalty shootout defeat against Leeds United following his summer switch from Wycombe Wanderers.

But Rosler is hopeful he can be in contention for first team action at Carlisle in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday, November 8.

He said: “I have been told medically he is fit and now he has to go through a period where he is now working himself fitness wise up were he had deficits before he was injured.

“In that period we have set him a target. On Monday we had a good chat with him, we set him a target.

“In 10 days time we play a development game against Port Vale; that is his target to start and then four or five days later we play against Carlisle (in the Checkatrade Trophy) that is where we are hoping to choose him for first team football.

“So that is now his plan for the next two weeks more or less, I hope everything goes well and he is using that time well because that is his challenge to use that time to a way that we can say now he is ready to play football.”