Fans’ forum at Fleetwood

Uwe Rosler and Andy Pilley will attend Fleetwood Town’s first fans’ forum of the season tomorrow at Highbury Stadium.

Supporters will be able to put questions to the new head coach and the chairman in the Parkside Suite from 7pm on Tuesday.

Chief executive Steve Curwood will also be in attendance to address supporters and the start and end of the event.

Fans are welcome to arrive from 6.30pm onwards.