Familiar face set for Highbury return

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has a call to make on whether to risk former Fleetwood loan star Stefan Scougall at his old stomping ground tomorrow.

Scougall enjoyed a 10-game, three-month loan spell at Highbury at the end of last term and helped Fleetwood beat the drop to League Two.

Scougall was nearly on his way back to the Fylde coast over the summer after falling out of favour under ex-Blades boss Nigel Adkins.

But since Adkins’ departure the small Scot has had a renaissance under Wilder, appearing 11 times and netting once for United so far this campaign.

The 23-year-old midfielder had to be withdrawn due to illness in United’s midweek 1-0 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers after feeling unwell – but should be OK for tomorrow.

Wilder said: “Stefan is like a bottle of pop. But you could tell he wasn’t himself.

“He always gives everything and deserved his chance.

“But that usual zip he has wasn’t quite there, we didn’t think.

“We were always going to make the change because we’d asked him at half-time if everything was OK and he said he just didn’t feel that well.”

Wilder could have defenders Jake Wright and James Wilson available for the clash.

United are sixth in the League One table and on a seven-match unbeaten run as they head to Highbury.

Wilder believes that things are starting to click at Bramall Lane and he hopes to carry it on this weekend.

He said: “The players are still learning about me.

“My only complaint (from the Bristol Rovers game) was that we didn’t really go for the kill when they went down to 10 men.

“I don’t want us keeping the ball for keeping the ball’s sake. I want us to do that and then look for the overload.

“But we’re still learning about each other and what we want, so that’s understandable.

“There are still things to work on and still areas where we can improve.

“But, even at the start, we always maintained that we weren’t far away.

“Now we’re getting there, we’ve got to look to try and drive it on.”