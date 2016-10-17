FA CUP DRAW: Fleetwood travel to Southport

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood Town have been drawn away to National League side Southport in the FA Cup.

Town will travel to Haig Avenue for their FA Cup first round clash which will take place on the weekend of Saturday November 5.

