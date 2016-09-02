England youngsters win at Highbury

International football at Fleetwood

England 2, Italy 1

Two goals by Mason Mount secured England Under-18s a narrow win over Italy at the home of Fleetwood Town FC.

The brace by the young Chelsea midfielder earned him the man of the match award.

Mount scored either side of half-time to earn the Young Lions their victory, after a strike from Matteo Gabbia looked like it had earned the Italians a share of the spoils.

