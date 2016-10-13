Eggert’s eager to seize chance

Fleetwood midfielder Eggert Jonsson is anxious for a chance to shine against Peterborough on Saturday.

Jonsson was a regular starter under Steven Pressley last season but has found himself in and out of new boss Uwe Rosler’s side.

The Icelander said: “I want to be playing. You just need to be ready when the chance comes and take it. That is what I’m aiming for.”

Even so, Jonsson insists he is enjoying Rosler’s new regime. The 28-year-old said: “He has come in and got us organised. You know your jobs and we have been pretty solid.

“Every manager is a bit different but I’ve enjoyed it so far. I’m sure that the more time he spends with us, the more we will be able to do what he expects and get stronger.”

Town have slipped to 15th in League One after their flying start and Jonsson added: “You don’t look too much at the table. We are concentrating on what is in front of us.

“Anything can happen in this league – you can go up or down quickly. But we don’t look too much at that.”

n Chief executive Steve Curwood believes the downfall of ex-England boss Sam Allardyce highlights the importance of a business model like Fleetwood Town’s.

A newspaper sting exposed Allardyce discussing inappropriate business dealings.

In his monthly statement, Curwood wrote: “The Daily Telegraph highlighted to the wider public what looks a confusing arena of so many individuals in positions of influence around the game. For me, this highlights the importance of having a technical director in day-to-day control of the recruitment process, and that process clearly known to the chief executive and more importantly the owner.

“As more and more foreign owners invest in English clubs, this may see further moves to this continental approach, where those running the business make the business decisions.

“In addition to a fully transparent recruitment process, this also allows the club to have people in football clubs building longer- term foundations, focussing on continuity and working to a philosophy without continuing change.”

As for Town managing just one victory throughout September, Curwood stated: “Results didn’t go our way, which was frustrating given the start we made, but Uwe and his team will continue to take positives from the games and address the fine lines which we have been on the unfortunate side of.

“On a side note, last month saw Alex Jakubiak become the 100th player to appear for the club in the Football League, coming on as a substitute in the MK Dons defeat, a fair old milestone for the club!

“October will no doubt see the league settle down and give everyone a good idea as to who might be where come April.”