Eggert eager to put things right

Fleetwood Town’s ice-cool Icelandic midfielder Eggert Jonsson believes Town can put their frustrating defeat at Bristol Rovers right in their big cup game at Southport.

Town took the lead at the Memorial Stadium after Ash Hunter netted in the fourth minute.

But Rovers fought back in the second-half with an unmarked Matty Taylor heading home in the 61st minute and Christian Montano squeezing the ball home on 73 minutes.

It was Jonsson’s first appearance since the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Oldham and it was his 50th league appearance for Town.

But the central midfielder stressed they will use the extra days until their Monday night game at Haig Avenue to prepare to put things right.

Jonsson said: “(The break) gives us a chance to go over things we are going to do on Monday.

“It is going to be strange not to have a game at the weekend but I’m sure we will put things right.

“It is a big game in the cup so it will be a good one to make things right.

And Jonsson says cheap goals were their downfall at the Memorial Stadium.

He said: “It was a tough one to take.

“I thought we started the game well, got the goal and then they kind of got into the game.

“But we handled the first half well.

“But we conceded again – quite cheap goals – and then it is a hard one to take in the end to concede that second goal.

“They just got their goal and got back into it.

“We tried to get the winner and then they scored quite cheap goals; they only really had two shots on goal and to get goals from both is quite frustrating.

“We knew what they were going to be like and we managed to get quite a few good counter-attacks in the first half and we were unlucky not to get the second goal.

“It would probably have been a different game then but they got back into the game and in the second half they kind of controlled it in the end.

“But I’m sure we will put things right.”